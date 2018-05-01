Severe Weather Threat for the Next Three Days

A cold front is approaching the state that will stall out and bring a series of severe weather chances tonight, Wednesday and Thursday for Central Iowa.

This afternoon, we get a break from the wet weather. However, with some sun peaking out between the clouds, it will heat us up and add to the humidity to feed storms later tonight with the arrival of the front. Temperatures will reach the low 80s this afternoon.

Early evening storms will start to pop up in far western Iowa. These storms cold produce some hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes. Southwest Iowa in particular is under an enhanced risk of severe weather with a slight risk extending up through Central Iowa. The storms will line up and move east into Central Iowa and the Metro by 9 PM. Again – we’ll need to watch out for all modes of severe weather as they move in. Rainfall may be heavy at times and some locations could see more than 2″ of rain. The rain is especially needed in Southern Iowa where they continue to suffer with drought conditions.

We get a repeat on Wednesday as the front that is bring in all of the unsettled weather will linger through Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday but again another complex of storms looks to fire up Wednesday afternoon to our southwest and lift up through Central Iowa through the evening. Severe weather that includes isolated tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are all a possibility again. Thursday we again could see afternoon storms forming again in Central Iowa.

Finally the weather clears out on Friday. We will have temperatures in the low 70s for daytime highs with lots of sunshine for the weekend.