Small But Mighty, Grand View’s Claudia Farrell Wrapping up Incredible Career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Grand View softball pitcher Claudia Farrell is one of the best to ever to step in the circle. The Senior is set to wrap up an incredible career as the Vikings start postseason play on Wednesday.

Farrell starred in high school at Dowling Catholic where she was an all-state pitcher. Claudia stands only 5'1" so most division 1 schools shied away from offering her a scholarship. She committed to Grand View, then in the '11th hour' Iowa offered her a scholarship, but she kept her commitment to GV.

She's a 3 time All-American and 3 time conference pitcher of the year, those number will likely bump up to 4 when this season ends. Claudia has notched 100 wins and 1000 strikeouts while at Grand View.

Next year she will be a graduate assistant with the Vikings while also an assistant with her high school alma mater, Dowling.