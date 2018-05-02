× Arrest Warrant Issued After Destinee Miller Misses Sentencing Hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are again looking for a woman accused of neglecting her children after she failed to show up to her sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Destinee Miller was due in court to be sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of child neglect. Miller was first arrested in October 2017 after her three children, all under age 5, were found wondering around her home. One child was naked and covered in feces. Inside her home police found piles of dog feces.

Miller told police she left her kids alone so she could take a do to the vet. She was originally charged with three counts of child endangerment.

After failing to appear at her sentencing hearing on Wednesday afternoon a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. Miller faced up to ten years in prison on the child neglect charge.