Authorities Still Haven’t Identified Fatal Fire Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEWELL, Iowa -- Authorities still haven't released the name of the person killed in a house fire in rural Hamilton County early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home at 3685 Poplar Grove near Jewell just after midnight on Monday. When they arrived they found the home fully engulfed. The homeowner also operated a salvage business on the property. Two cars and a propane tank exploded near the home. Drone 13 flew over the home today and showed that little remains of the home. Smoke is still rising from the scene.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has not released the victim's name. They have spoken to the homeowner's family. The cause of the fire still hasn't been determined.