Driver Arrested Following Chase That Ended in Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police assisted Polk County Sheriff’s deputies with a chase that ended in a crash Wednesday morning.

A Polk County deputy tried to pull over a white minivan at Northeast 29th and Broadway at 9:40 a.m, but the driver of the minivan took off and the deputy pursued.

The chase went down 2nd Avenue and Des Moines police joined in.

The minivan turned onto 3rd Street and south of the interstate lost control and hit a pole. The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Deputies say the driver likely took off because they didn’t have a license

“Anytime somebody runs from the police, it’s a danger to everyone. That’s why we try to stop the pursuit as soon as possible,” said Lt. Rich Blaylock with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have not released the name of the driver.

They say there was one minor accident with another car during the chase, but no one was seriously injured.