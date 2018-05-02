Evening Severe Weather Threat for Central, Southern Iowa

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected to arrive in the metro Wednesday evening.

The majority of Wednesday will be dry, but warm and humid. A cold front currently over NW Iowa this morning will be the focal point for this next round of storm later tonight.

Those over northern Iowa have the lowest threat for severe weather as most of today will be cloudy with cooler temperatures following the cold front.

Central Iowa and the majority of southwest Iowa are in a slight to enhanced risk (including Ames and the metro). This means scattered to numerous strong to severe storms are possible. The main threats are strong wind, large hail, and localized flooding due to heavy rain, but isolated tornadoes along the cold front cannot be ruled out.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected across southern Iowa during the afternoon with a larger line of storms expected to form along the cold front by the evening. There are expected to pass through central Iowa between 7pm and midnight.