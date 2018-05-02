× Indianola Police Join in Impromptu Early-Morning Basketball Game

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Some officers with the Indianola Police Department got a little extra exercise early Wednesday morning.

The department posted to its Facebook page about the officers’ discovery of some early morning basketball activity “in progress” on Simpson College’s campus.

The post says Sgt. Rick Largesse and Ofc. Devin Thomas stopped to investigate the situation and ended up joining in and playing 2 on 2.

According to the department, “Rumor has it the boys in blue won!!”