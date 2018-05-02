Mr Ankeny and Admire The Horse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Albaugh Family Stables in Ankeny showed off two 2-year olds Wednesday: Mr. Ankeny and Admire.

Dennis Albaugh named Mr. Ankeny after his hometown, while Admire is named after Channel 13 sports reporter Michael Admire. Really.

Michael Admire covered the Albaugh Family Stables horse in the Kentucky Derby each of the past two years, and will watch another this weekend (Free Drop Billy).

Admire (the horse) is the nephew of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

Video courtesy of Romans Racing/Davis Innovations