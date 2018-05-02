× Sharane Calister Exits ‘The Voice’

HOLLYWOOD, California — A Des Moines singer’s run on The Voice has come to an end.

Sharane Calister’s bid to make it into the singing competition’s Top 10 came up short Tuesday night.

Calister has been earning rave-reviews from the judges and even earned a second chance after her first coach Alicia Keys chose another performer over her earlier in the competition. Adam Levine “stole” Calister for his team and she thrived – but Tuesday night she was in the bottom two.

She performed Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy” in an effort to win over America’s vote and be saved again but came up short against competitor Christiana Danielle, from Team Alicia.