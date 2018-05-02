× ‘Team Rubicon’ Offers Look Inside Mobile Training Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster organization, is giving first responders and the public a chance to learn all about their efforts.

They’re giving tours of their mobile training center.

The organization started in 2010 when a group of first responders, military personnel, and health care professionals assisted after the earthquake in Haiti.

They decided to form Team Rubicon to help American homeowners following natural disasters such as flooding, tornadoes, and earthquakes. They not only help local officials in recovery efforts but help homeowners gut and rebuild any damage to their home.

Most with Team Rubicon are volunteers and they say joining the organization has helped them adjust after leaving the military.

“It gives me a sense of purpose. I was in the military for 17 years…after I got out of the military…just kinda looking for something with a little structure. You can find a job and you can go work a job but if that structure’s not there…it’s something that a lot of us aren’t used to. So me, getting out of the military and finding another organization that offered that same kind of structure really helped me,” said Iowa State Training Manager for Team Rubicon, Chris Shade.

You can find the mobile training center at the Polk County Emergency Operations Center at 1097 Carpenter Avenue. They’ll be there until 3:00 p.m.