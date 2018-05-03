× Congressman Young Touts Success of Tax Reform Bill But Potential Challenger Says Congress Could Do Better

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Congressman David Young joined a national bus tour in West Des Moines on Thursday morning to tell Iowans the federal tax reform package signed into law by President Trump is December is already working for them.

“A lot of workers have been working two or three jobs, living paycheck to paycheck. They’re seeing more money in their paychecks. This is overall great for the Iowa economy,” Young said. He was joined in Iowa by a national tour called “The Tax Cuts Work” that is crossing the country to promote the impact of the reform package Young voted for. The tour is funded by the Job Creators Network, which calls itself a non-partisan organization that promotes economic freedom from government policies.

Congressman Young says he sees signs of the tax cuts working all around him. “It’s coming right back into communities, into employees’ pockets, into local retailers, into contractors. People are building, they are expanding their businesses. We are seeing the growth here in Iowa,” he says.

Democrat Eddie Mauro is running for a spot on the ballot opposite Young in November. He sees the impact of the tax reform package differently. “There’s a lot of people that aren’t benefiting. It’s not working for everybody,” Mauro said as he waited outside Congressman Young’s event.

“They’ve seen a small bump of $40 or $50 in their paychecks and that’s meaningful for some people,” Mauro said, “Real tax reform, a real tax plan would put $500 more a month in their paychecks, $1,000 more a month in their paychecks and really uplifted the people who are out here working hard every day.

Mauro says the real benefits of the tax reform plan are going to those at the top of the US economy, not the middle and bottom where help is need. “The fact of the matter is the bulk of the tax savings that corporations are getting are being used to buy back stock for shareholders. They are not getting down to the people who really need it,” he said.

Congressman Young admits higher earning Americans and corporations are getting a share of the savings. But he says that is only fair. “Just to be fair we thought it was important to reward everyone for their hard work. In terms of helping out our job creators further more in strengthening our economy, putting in provisions to bring back jobs from overseas from corporations that domiciled over there because of a punishing tax code before,” Congressman Young said, “It’s not a bad thing to bring those companies back here and see more investment here and hire more American workers.”

In April the Congressional Budget Office released a new analysis of the bill that shows it could add $1.75 trillion dollars more to the national debt over the next 10 years. Many of the tax breaks in the plan expire after 10 years.

Eddie Mauro is running against Pete D’Allesandro and Cindy Axne in the Democratic primary in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.