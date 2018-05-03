× Destinee Miller Jailed After Missing Sentencing on Child Neglect Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother who failed to show up for her sentencing on child neglect charges Wednesday, is not behind bars in the Polk County Jail.

Twenty-six-year-old Destinee Miller pleaded guilty in February to one count of child neglect.

She was arrested last year after leaving three children, all under the age five, home alone in filthy conditions while she took her dog to the vet.

Court records describe the two-year-old as being “naked and covered in feces.” Police found more filth inside the home. “The home was littered with hundreds of mounds of feces that had been left by the 7 dogs that had lived there” reads the report.

Miller faced up to ten years in prison at Wednesday’s sentencing. There’s no word yet on whether she faces new charges for missing the hearing or when the sentencing will be rescheduled.