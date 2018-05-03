Hy-Vee Now Offering Health Insurance Benefits To Part-Time Employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Hy-Vee is known for its helpful smiles in every aisle. Now, the company wants to make sure all those helpful smiles have health insurance.

All employees of the grocery chain are now eligible for health insurance company-wide. Hy-Vee- says it’s the first grocer in the state to offer benefits to every employee.

“We’ve got 85,000 employees this benefits package is available to about 58,000 of our part time employees,” Amy MCcoy Communication Director Hy-Vee said.

To qualify, an employee must be at least 19 years old and work at least twenty hours a week. Hy-Vee says a medical plan could run $200 a month, the package offers dental, homeowners, pet and auto insurance.

A Des Moines educator says this could lessen the burden for students. “I think if they have that opportunity part-time so less hours in the store but still have benefits so they have focus on school," Des Moines resident Adam Yankowy said.

Some students go to school full time, work part time and rely on their parent’s insurance. “If I did have them it would make me more independent from them and probably ease the burden on them," Des Moines resident Lindsay Finnell said.