× New Charges Leveled at Marc and Misty Ray

PERRY, Iowa — The list of charges leveled against a Perry couple already accused of murdering their adoptive daughter keeps growing.

Marc and Misty Ray are now facing three additional felonies for ongoing criminal conduct, first degree theft, and fraudulent practice.

Court documents state the couple committed fraud and theft by deception for financial gain when they transferred more than $10,000 worth of property and executed a false certification claim for payment exceeding $10,000.

An arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for May 16th.

The Rays are in jail awaiting trial for the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. She weighed just 56 pounds when she was found dead in her family’s home last May.

Two other family members have already pleaded guilty in the case.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, has pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of child endangerment, on count of neglect of a dependent person, one count of accessory after the fact, and one count of obstructing prosecution.

Justin Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive brother, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury in February. He admitted to kicking Sabrina in the head, cutting her chin, and breaking her jaw.

A fifth family member, cousin Josie Bousman, has agreed to testify in Marc and Misty Rays’ trial. Her trial will be held after the conclusion of their trial.