× Second Mistrial Declared in James Exline Sexual Abuse Case

MASON CITY, Iowa — A second mistrial has been declared for a Greene County man accused of sexually abusing his young daughter.

James Exline is charged with second and third degree sexual abuse for the alleged abuse of Paige Exline.

His second trial began Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County. Wednesday, the court granted a mistrial based on prejudicial testimony given by one of the state’s witnesses. A new trial date and location have not yet been set.

Exline’s first trial ended in mistrial because members of the jury were found to be researching the case.

Paige Exline was 12-years-old when she and 16-year-old cousin Shakiah Cockerham were killed in a house fire in Guthrie County in May of 2017. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set by Patrick Thompson, James Exline’s stepson. He is charged with arson and murder in the case and his trial is scheduled for September 17th.

Noah Exline, Paige’s brother, is also charged with sexually abusing her. His trial is scheduled for October 30th.