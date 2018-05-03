Severe Storms Likely in Central and Southern Iowa Thursday

Thursday brings yet another chance for strong to severe storms across the state of Iowa.

Today specifically targets the I-80 corridor and south. A warm front has set up over southern Iowa and is expected to shift slightly north throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours. This will be the focal point for storms to form during the early afternoon. Storms do have the potential to be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk for severe weather across central and southern Iowa. This means numerous strong to severe storms are possible within the enhanced risk area which includes I-80 down to the Iowa/Missouri border.

Tornadoes, damaging wind, large hail, and flash flooding are all possibilities with this storm system. The highest flooding potential is over southern Iowa as previous storms have already dropped over 2″ of rain in some spots.

The timing of these storms looks to be between 2 PM and 8 PM as the warm front lifts over during the early afternoon and is followed by the center of the low during the evening. All storms are expected to push east by midnight with a much drier day tomorrow.