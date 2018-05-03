Tulip Time Adds Canine Guests During Its Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa – The city of Pella is celebrating Tulip Time with some new features for the festival this weekend.

Pella Historical Society Director Valerie Van Kooten said people can see four-legged friends in the parade.

“We are going to have owners with their dogs in Dutch costumes. They are going to be bringing up the tail end of the parade,” Van Kooten said.

The parade will also include the Drake Relays Most Beautiful Bulldog “Bow-Z.” Bow-Z will have its own float.

Tulip Time Committee Chair Member Paul Jones said due to high traffic in 2017 additional parking will be added for the festival this year.

“Last year, we had what we estimated to be a record-breaking crowd, 190-200,000 people in that range. It created some real congestion of parking,” Jones said.

The parking will be located at the Pella Christian High School.

Tulip Time is May 3rd, 4th and 5th. To see a full schedule click here.