Channel 13 News Investigation: Our Most Precious Cargo

OAKLAND, Iowa -- Megan Klindt, 16, and her school bus driver, Donald Hendricks, 74, were killed when Hendricks backed into a ditch and the bus caught fire on December 12, 2017. Klindt's parents, Natalie and Glen Klindt, blame Hendricks. They say he wasn't physically fit to drive the school bus or help children off of it in the event of an emergency. They also blame the Riverside Community School District for allowing Hendricks to continue to drive the bus.

During our investigation, we learned a lack of labeling on some school bus exits may prevent children from getting out during an emergency. Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen talked with a bus driver lobbying for additional safety measures, in hopes of preventing another tragedy.