Destinee Miller Appears in Court After Missing Sentencing Hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines mother appeared before a judge on Friday morning, two days after she missed her sentencing hearing.

Destinee Miller was arrested last year after leaving three children--all under the age five--home alone in filthy conditions. She failed to appear for court for sentencing on Wednesday, was arrested on Thursday, and appeared before a judge on Friday.

Miller told the judge she was not aware of the sentencing date and that she had never missed a court date before. She asked for bond so she has the chance to get out of jail in order to keep her job and her visits with her kids.

"You hear this all the time, there's not much I can really say to reassure you, other than the fact that I would not work so hard in the past seven months to come to where I need to be just to throw it all away for nothing. I mean, my children are everything to me. And I've worked so hard," she said.

Miller was given a bond of $10,000 and her sentencing date was set for next Friday, May 11th. Miller told the judge she could have custody of her two younger kids in July.