Downtown Des Moines Farmers’ Market Beginning This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Spring is finally here, just in time for the start of the Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market.

Saturday is the first farmers' market of the season. This year, 40 new vendors will set up shop in the Court Avenue district, serving up fresh meat, produce, cheese, and new art. Many of those vendors say the long, cold winter didn't affect their goods.

"Many of our producers have a special technology. They are using high tunnels, some of them do have greenhouses, but these high tunnels really help them get a jump start to their season. It protects their crop from wind, heavy rains, or hail," said Kelly Foss, director of the farmers' market.

The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and it continues through October.