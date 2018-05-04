× Downtown Farmer’s Market Offers New Vendors for 2018 Season

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Downtown Farmer’s Market offers 40 new vendors for its 42nd season.

The new vendors will serve fresh meat, certified produce, fresh cheese and offer new art. In addition, there will be 80 different entertainers throughout the season.

Director of Downtown Farmer’s Market Kelly Foss said all 300 of its vendors are ready for opening weekend, despite having a cold winter.

“Many of our producers have a special technology. They are using high tunnels, some of them do have greenhouses but these high tunnels really help them get a jump start to their season. It protects their crop from wind, heavy rains or hail,” Foss said.

Arlie Brandmeyer is the owner of Brandmeyer Popcorn Company and said the winter did not affect his corn crops.

“We have to get it dry, because if the pericarp, which is the outer skin of the kernel, isn’t hard enough or when we harvest we could damage it and that it won’t pop. We are more concerned with harvest and moisture at the end of the season than most of the others are,” Brandmeyer said.

Brandmeyer said he will plant his crops at the beginning of May. The company harvests 40-60 acres of corn each year for its popcorn.

Brandmeyer said the company creates 20 different popcorn flavors and people can find some classics like kettle corn, caramel and cheese popcorn at the market.

Brandmeyer Popcorn Company is located at the south corner of 2nd Avenue during the market.

Koss said Des Moines Area Regional Transport is offering free shuttles for people to the Farmer’s Market.

“We are extending our D-line service that DART has joined with us. Typically, it runs through downtown Monday through Friday, we have extended that onto Saturday. So, during the time of the market you can park in more than 20 different parking options from the state capitol all the way to Western Gateway,” Koss said.

Koss said the Court Avenue Bridge closure will not change the layout of the market. People will just need to find an alternative route.

The downtown Farmer’s Market is open 7:00 a.m. to noon each Saturday until October 27th.