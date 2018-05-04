× Governor Reynolds Plans to Sign Fetal Heartbeat Bill This Afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds will sign Senate File 359 which could ban most abortions into law this afternoon.

Reynolds will sign the bill publicly in her formal office at 3:00pm. The new law is expected to be challenged in court, possibly before it takes effect. Planned Parenthood says it is already preparing a legal defense.

The bill bans an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That could comes as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy before many women even know they’re pregnant.

Two similar laws have been passed in North Dakota and Arkansas. Both of those laws were blocked by federal courts and eventually declared unconstitutional.