× Governor Reynolds Signs Fetal Heartbeat Bill Into Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed Senate File 359, which could ban most abortions, into law on Friday.

Reynolds signed the bill publicly in her formal office shortly after 3 p.m. The new law is expected to be challenged in court, possibly before it takes effect. Planned Parenthood says it is already preparing a legal defense.

The bill bans an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That could come as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women even know they’re pregnant.

Two similar laws have been passed in North Dakota and Arkansas. Both of those laws were blocked by federal courts and eventually declared unconstitutional.