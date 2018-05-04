× Investigation Into Suspicious Deaths Underway in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating two deaths being considered suspicious in Belle Plaine.

Just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Belle Plaine police responded to the 9th Street railroad crossing on a report of a train versus pedestrian accident. When they arrived, officers found two people dead at the scene. The victims are believed to be a 35-year-old female and an 8-year-old male. Their identities have not yet been released.

The incident is still under investigation.