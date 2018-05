IOWA — The Iowa State Patrol is asking drivers to slow down.

A trooper in western Iowa pulled over a driver traveling 109 miles per hour along Interstate 29 this week. The patrol says so far this year, there have been 1,722 crashes, which is 559 more than this time last year. That’s approximately an additional four crashes every day.

The ISP’s Facebook post is intended to remind drivers that going this fast only increases the probability of a collision.