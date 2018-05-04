× Iowa Supreme Court Justice Bruce Zager Retiring

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s highest court will soon have a vacancy.

Justice Bruce B. Zager of Waterloo announced he plans to retire from the bench in September.

Zager has served in the Iowa Supreme Court since 2011. He’s spent 19 years in his career serving as a judge.

“Justice Zager has been a very important part of the supreme court and he will be missed both as a clear-thinking, deliberative judge and as a good friend,” Chief Justice Mark Cady said as in a release after Zager’s announced.

The State Judicial Nominating Commission will forward a list of three nominees to the Governor after Zager’s retirement. That could set up an interesting decision. This is an election year, a similar situation to what America say with the US Supreme Court after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in an election year. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley refused to schedule hearings for President Barack Obama’s nominee to the court, Merrick Garland, because it was an election year. We’ve reached out to the Governor’s office to ask if she will consider filling Zager’s spot on the court.

Among those choosing a nominee for whichever Governor to appoint will be Governor Reynolds’ father. 78-year-old Charles Strawn was just appointed to the State Judcial Nominating Commission this week.