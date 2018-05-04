× Joseph Finn Sentenced To Up To 30 Years in Prison

DES MOINES, Iowa — Joseph Finn will spend three decades behind bars for his role in the abuse of his adopted children eventually leading to the death of his daughter, Natalie.

Finn was sentenced today to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier to three counts of participating in a felony causing a serious injury. He was given the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each charge.

Finn’s adopted daughter Natalie died in 2016 at her home in West Des Moines. An autopsy says starvation and extensive abuse caused cardiac failure. Joseph Finn’s ex-wife, Nicole, was convicted of First Degree Murder in Natalie’s death. She is currently serving a mandatory life sentence.

Two of Finn’s adopted children spoke mostly in his defense and blamed Nicole Finn for manipulating Joseph Finn.

Finn addressed the court as well, telling the judge he was proud of all of his children and he agrees he was “mislead” by Nicole Finn. He says that he knows that he did wrong and he will accept whatever sentence he was handed.