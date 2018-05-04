Joseph Finn to Spend Up to 30 Years in Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES Iowa -- On Friday, Joseph Finn, the adoptive father of 16-year-old Natalie Finn, asked a Polk County judge to show him mercy after he pleaded guilty to abusing his three adopted children. That's not what he received.

"I'm not saying that I'm not at fault, the kids are 100% right. I accept any and all punishment that the court is going to levy here today,” Joseph Finn said. “I know I did wrong and I can’t take that back."

In 2016, Natalie Finn died after years of abuse and starvation by her parents. Finn pleaded guilty to three counts of assault while participating in a felony, and faced up to 10 years in prison for each of those charges.

Judge Robert Hansen sentenced Finn to an effective sentence of up to 30 years in prison that will be served consecutively.

"The prison sentence that we all know is coming here, the prison that you will go to will be like a vacation spot compared to the prison that your kids were confined to. You’ll be fed,” Judge Hansen said.

Finn's ex-wife, Nicole, is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first degree murder in Natalie's death.