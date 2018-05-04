Plaza Lanes Fire Ruled Accidental; Kitchen Rags Ignited Blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators have determined the cause of a massive fire that destroyed Plaza Lanes back in December.

The Des Moines Fire Department and the Des Moines Police Department, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have wrapped up their investigation into the fire and say it was an accident.

A news release from the City of Des Moines says after interviewing emergency responders, eyewitnesses, employees and owners and analyzing evidence from the wreckage of the building, the cause has been determined to be self-heating by kitchen rags that ignited.

The fire started in the early morning hours of December 18th, 2017 and the inferno consumed the building.

The owners of Plaza Lanes say they plan to rebuild.