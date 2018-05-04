Pro-Life Movement Wins Historic Victory in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the pro-life movement, Friday was a historic day. Pro-life advocates who were in the governor's office and witnessed Governor Kim Reynolds signing Senate File 359 into law describe the experience as emotional.

"What that means is that Iowa's going to lead the country in that we have now the strictest abortion ban in the country," said Maggie DeWitte, Executive Director of Iowans for LIFE. "And I am so proud that I live in Iowa and that I had a small part in seeing this go forward."

Lizzy Dowd is the president of Drake University Students for Life (an organization that she created), and was on hand as the "fetal heartbeat bill" was signed into law.

"I think it's a huge victory for the pro-life movement in Iowa because many legislators have been pushing for this for a long time and then it's been beaten down many times before," said Dowd. "But I think it's a huge victory for women and children and people of all ages, because abortion doesn't actually liberate people like it claims to, like the pro-choice movement claims that it does."

Ben Van Walbeek and his wife Natalie have been vocal advocates in the pro-life movement, rallying in front of the Capitol and in front of Planned Parenthood. Walbeek says he and his wife are pro-life because of their faith.

"God created life and He states clearly in his word that all life is made in His image," said Walbeek. "And although, for any women that have experienced rape or incest or something, I do empathize with them, but no life that comes is an accident. God purposely created that baby, put them in the womb, even at conception, from the moment of conception."