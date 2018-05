× Rising River Levels Cause Trail Closures

IOWA — The Raccoon River is expected to crest before the end of the weekend.

After multiple rain showers over the last few days, water levels at Fleur Drive are currently at 8.2 feet. Levels are expected to crest at 11.2–or 0.8 below flood stage–by Sunday. This has caused some trail closures, including the Simon Estes Trail and Principal Riverwalk under bridges.

A full list can be found on the City of Des Moines’ website.