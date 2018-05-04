× WATCH LIVE: Governor Reynolds Signs Fetal Heartbeat Bill Into Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is signing Senate File 359 into law right now. The bill could ban most abortions from taking place in Iowa

You can watch the signing here.

The new law is expected to be challenged in court, possibly before it takes effect. Planned Parenthood says it is already preparing a legal defense.

The bill bans an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That could comes as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy before many women even know they’re pregnant.

Two similar laws have been passed in North Dakota and Arkansas. Both of those laws were blocked by federal courts and eventually declared unconstitutional.