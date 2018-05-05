Fire Destroys Restrooms in Ames Park

AMES, Iowa — Fire at an Ames park has left the restrooms severely damaged.

Firefighters were called to Brookside Park located at 1325 6th Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, where they saw flames inside the restrooms. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, but part of the awnings and roof collapsed in several areas.

Officials say the flames likely started in a nearby garbage can before spreading to the men’s and women’s restrooms, both of which are now closed. Guests can still use portable toilets on the property.

The incident remains under investigation, but preliminary information shows an estimated $50,000 worth of damage.

Despite the fire, water fountains in the park are expected to be turned on by Friday, May 11th.