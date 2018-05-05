× Oskaloosa Police Officer Arrested After Alleged Domestic Abuse

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A police officer in Oskaloosa was arrested after allegedly assaulting her girlfriend.

According to Oskaloosa News, Karissa Smith says late on Thursday night, 25-year-old Janay Pritchett of the Oskaloosa Police Department kicked her in the chest, cut her on the side of the neck with a pocket knife, and later threatened to shoot her. Court documents say this took place following a verbal argument and allege the incident “was physical with both parties pushing, grabbing, and wrestling.”

Pritchett was taken into custody early Friday morning; she was not on duty at the time. She now faces charges of first degree harassment and domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Pritchett has since bonded out of the Mahaska County Jail, and Oskaloosa police say she has been placed on paid administrative leave. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for May 9th.