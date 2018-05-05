Video Game Store Closes Abruptly, Says Lack of Good Employees Partially to Blame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- After a metro store abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, more information has been released as to why.

All Gamers stores across Iowa--located in Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Ames--were closed due to what was previously explained as "unforeseen issues." In a statement on Friday, Gamers operations officer Ryan Miller said those issues included a decline in sales, unreasonable landlords, and a lack of good employees. Miller noted past employee problems included "spraying co-workers with window cleaner, browsing the internet instead of working, yelling at customers, using racial slurs while at the store."

A now-former employee agrees with that assessment.

"We ended up firing one girl while we were there because she had thrown a phone, one of our portable phones in the store, profanity with customers probably in the store, I don't know for sure about that part, and then just for sure, just laziness," said Heather Dickerson.

Gamers is only saying that a "handful" of employees at each location are out of work because of the closures.