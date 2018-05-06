Candidates Encouraging Iowans to Vote Early in Upcoming Elections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Democrats have more candidates in the primary in some high-profile races like governor and the third and fourth congressional districts, Republicans have a crowded contest for the Secretary of Agriculture position, and Libertarians have two candidates in the governor's race.

Early voting begins on Monday for all the June 5th primary races, and voters who can't make it to the booth are encouraged to use absentee ballots.

"We've reduced the number of days to vote on the front end by 11 days, so what used to be 40 days is now 29," said Jamie Fitzgerald, Polk County Auditor.

That decision was made by the legislature and will impact the nearly 2,100 absentee ballots issued in Polk County. Voters have until June 4th to mail their ballots.

"When you come in, we need to have your driver's license number and your voter ID number."

The June 5th primary is coming up in under 30 days, and candidates are working to encourage people to vote early. According to electproject.org, during the general election in 2016 more than 30% of Americans took advantage of early voting.

"There's a lot of people out looking for your vote, they're door knocking you, your mail is getting full, so the easiest way to get these phone calls to stop and door knockers to stop, once you've made your decision, is to come in our office and vote," said Fitzgerald.

All absentee ballots can be picked up at a county auditor's office. The last day to request a ballot to be mailed to have it be counted in the upcoming primary election is May 25th. Visit votesmart.org for more voter information.