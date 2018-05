Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Cyclists had the perfect weather for the seventh annual Urbandale Mayor's Bike Ride on Sunday.

Participants were able to ride their bikes down one of three roads, as well as enjoy food and activities at Delta Dental. Money raised from the event goes to help the Urbandale Community Action Network and the Northwest Des Moines Rotary Club.

Footage of the pre-ride festivities captured by Drone13 can be seen in the video above.