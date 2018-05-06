× Iowa Veteran to be Recognized at Annual Ceremony

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs will recognize an Iowa man on Monday.

Lance Corporal John D. Killen went missing during the Vietnam War, and he was finally laid to rest after his remains were found last month.

He will be honored at the 11th annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony, where Governor Reynolds will be one of the speakers. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located just south of the Statehouse. Afterwards, there will be a free luncheon at the Community Choice Credit Convention Center.