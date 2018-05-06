School Bus Rollover Injures Several Students in Clinton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa -- Several students from Goose Lake were injured after their school bus rolled over in Clinton County on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. just outside of Charlotte. The school bus came to rest on its side off of the road. Witnesses on scene say the bus was carrying around 30 band students when it lost control and rolled. Several students were treated for injuries at the scene, and one was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment.

The cause of the accident has not yet been released, but locals say roads in that area are known to have many unexpected twists and turns.