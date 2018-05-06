The Insiders: May 6th Edition, Legislative Session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- There's been nothing timid about what Iowa Republicans did with their legislative majority at the Statehouse: tax reform, a second straight year of abortion restrictions, water quality improvements, and a series of changes to the state's mental health system.

Voters will decide later this year whether those were the big changes they wanted or whether they take Iowa in the wrong direction.

Democratic House member Brian Meyer and Republican Senator Brad Zaun sat down with Political Director Dave Price to discuss the 2018 legislative session and what the decisions made may mean for the future.