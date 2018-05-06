The Insiders: May 6th Edition, Partnership Trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- On Wednesday, nearly 200 business, policy, and community leaders start work in Washington D.C. for the 39th annual Greater Des Moines Partnership lobbying trip.

They want help expand air travel in Des Moines, potentially expand rail service, discuss immigration reform, and put greater focus on the federal debt and biofuels.

Political Director Dave Price talked to Joe Murphy, the Partnership's senior vice president of government relations and public policy, about how to strategize policy with an unpredictable president like Donald Trump.