The Insiders: May 6th Edition, Primary Issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- During discussion of the fetal heartbeat bill, some people took offense to a shirt that received some attention on the Iowa House floor.

Amy Nielsen, a Democratic state representative from North Liberty, took a shot at Republicans supporting the bill by wearing the shirt that featured text reading, "Creating Government That is Small Enough to Fit in Your Vagina."

The Republicans who control the camera that focuses on whoever is talking on the floor zoomed in so the final word wasn't visible--an action that has since drawn mixed reviews on social media.

Senator Brad Zaun and House member Brian Meyer discuss Nielsen's choice of attire and whether they think it was appropriate. The panel also discusses important issues surrounding the upcoming primary and changing culture within the Statehouse.