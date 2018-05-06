Two Ankeny Apartment Units Damaged in Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The American Red Cross is assisting two Ankeny residents after their apartment building caught fire.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, fire crews received a call about flames at an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of W. 1st Street. Firefighters were able to put out the flames within ten minutes, but two units--the one in which officials believe the fire started and the one below--sustained damage.

One person had been in the building at the time, but managed to get out before crews arrived. Occupants of the apartments that were not damaged were allowed back in after the flames were extinguished.

The Ankeny fire captain says everyone made it out safely thanks to quick thinking by the building's occupants.

"No one was injured. Some good thinking of other occupants notifying people to get out of the building, smoke detectors were going off to alert the occupants," said Captain Matt Porter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.