Absentee, Early Voting Underway for Primary Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa – Starting Monday, you can vote in the upcoming primary.

All you need is a driver’s license or voter ID to request your ballot from the auditor.

Absentee ballots used to be accepted 40 days before a primary election, but this year it’s 29 days. That decision was made by the legislature and will impact the nearly 2,100 absentee ballots issued in Polk County.

“There are a lot of people out there looking for your vote – they are door knocking you and your mail is getting full. The easiest way the phone calls to stop and door knockers to stop once you’ve made your decision is to come in our office and vote,” said Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald.

Voters have until June 4th to get those in the mail.

You can request an absentee ballot from your county auditor up until May 25th and you can also cast an absentee ballot at your county auditor’s office.

Find out more about absentee voting from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.