× Davenport Preparing for Expected Floods

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Parts of eastern Iowa are bracing for flooding later this week.

In Davenport, city workers are installing flood barriers along areas near the Mississippi River. The waterway is predicted to crest at almost 18 feet on Friday following recent heavy rains; this would put it approximately three feet over the current levels.

The city is filling and giving out sandbags to residents, and a number of streets are already closed ahead of the flooding.