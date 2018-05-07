Family Thanks Community for Support Ahead of Vigil for Missing Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa -- A vigil will be held on Monday night for a missing 16-year old with autism one month after he disappeared.

Jake Wilson has been missing since April 8th, when he told his family he was walking to a creek in La Porte City. Police and volunteers have repeatedly searched the creek and surrounding area, but there is no sign of Jake.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. at Wolf Creek. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the American Lutheran Church located at 801 Monroe Street.

Jake's family released a statement thanking the community for their support. They wrote, "We want Jake home, so please continue sharing Jake's face through posters, bracelets, window clings, or whatever means you can to remind people to continue looking for him or sharing his face on social media, or providing tips and information to help bring him home."