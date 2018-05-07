× Iowa Farmers Recognized at Beef Month Kick-Off Event

IOWA — The kick-off to Beef Month took place on Monday morning at the State Capitol Complex.

Members of the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Fareway stores, along with Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig attended the event to unveil a semi-truck recognizing the contributions of Iowa cattle farmers. The trailer showcased beef raised by Iowa farmers.

May is dedicated to recognizing the contributions of Iowa cattle farmers and the products they produce. The trailer will be added to Fareway’s existing fleet and travel a five-state region.