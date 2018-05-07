× Iowa Native in ‘American Idol’ Top 5

HOLLYWOOD, California — Iowa native Maddie Poppe is making her way to the top of American Idol.

The Clarksville native sang “Nothing Compares to You” on Sunday night’s episode. The pressure was on, since it was double elimination night. All three judges were impressed once again, praising her ability to take someone else’s song and make it her own.

Poppe sang Sheryl Crow’s “If it Makes You Happy” for her second performance. She survived the cut, and is now in the American Idol top five.