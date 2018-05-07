Johnston School Board Accepts Superintendent’s Resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- On Monday night, the Johnston School Board accepted the superintendent's letter of resignation.

Corey Lunn announced last week he is stepping down. The board didn't reveal why, but alluded to a health issue, saying Lunn is recovering at home and waiting for a doctor to clear him to return to work.

Lunn's last day is June 30th. He has served as superintendent since 2014 and helped guide the district through the construction of a new $80 million high school that opened last fall.

"Johnston's facilities from pre-k through high school are functionally outstanding, a great source of pride for our district, and I really think probably the best in the state," said Johnston School Board President Greg Dockum.

Laura Kacer, the district's executive director of human resources, will take over as interim superintendent on July 1st.