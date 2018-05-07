Man Crashes Car, Tries to Escape By Stealing Another Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police arrested a man after they say he crashed in busy traffic and tried to carjack a person to get away.

Officers were called to the intersection of MLK Parkway and Hickman Road. Witnesses told police they saw the car speed through a parking lot and down MLK. The driver then ran into backed-up traffic and tried to go through the nearby AutoZone parking lot. Officials say he lost control and crashed.

As people tried to help the driver, officers say the man tried to run away by stealing another car. The woman in the driver's seat didn't let him get away, though.

"She took the keys out of the car and held them out of the window so he couldn't get to them," said Bob Crouse with the Des Moines Police Department. "The owner of that vehicle has a carry permit, so when he saw him in his vehicle with his roommate, he drew down on the guy, which caught his attention, and two other witnesses grabbed him and pulled him out of the vehicle."

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital. His name has not been released, but police say he will face a long list of charges after officers found two stolen firearms, a bag full of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia in his car.